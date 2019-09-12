PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ivan Provorov will be at training camp after all. The Flyers and Provorov agreed to a six-year, $40.5 million contract on Thursday, a source confirmed to CBS3. The contract carries a $6.75 million annual average value.

TSN’s Bob McKenzie first reported a six-year agreement.

The 22-year-old registered seven goals and 26 points in 82 games last season while finishing as a minus-16. It was considered a major step back from his sophomore season in 2017-18, when he led all NHL defensemen with 17 goals, and not just on the score sheet.

Provorov, drafted with the seventh overall pick in 2015, failed to take the leap forward many banked on last season. He made uncharacteristic mistakes with the puck and looked lost in the defensive zone at times. He eventually stabilized, but the first two months of the season were disastrous.

Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher stressed the need to add veteran defensemen this offseason, and he did exactly that. The Flyers added two right-handed defensemen in 32-year-olds Matt Niskanen and Justin Braun.

Niskanen is expected to play the right side with Provorov.

Contract talks between the Flyers and Provorov appeared to be at a standstill all summer long as the restricted free agent market was mostly stagnant.

Provorov was one of three notable RFA defensemen, joining Columbus Blue Jackets’ Zach Werenski and Boston Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy. Werenski signed a three-year, $15 million contract with Columbus on Monday. McAvoy remains unsigned.

Travis Konecny remains the Flyers’ only restricted free agent left to sign.

The Flyers open training camp in Voorhees, New Jersey, on Friday.