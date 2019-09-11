  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — A Gloucester County man is the unlikely owner of a new Guinness world record and he says it’s all because of some squirrels in his yard. Matt Jacovelli now owns the record for the most corn cobs on a single plant.

A corn stalk at his Deptford, New Jersey home produced a whopping 29 cobs — nearly doubling the old record.

He credits some squirrels for planting the seed in the flower garden that produced the super-sized stalk.

“I throw corn out for the squirrels and they buried the kernels all over my yard and that’s what happened, they grew up and I’m going to accept whatever they want to give me,” he says.

A typical cornstalk produces only two ears per plant.

Jacovelli says he plans to put plexiglass over the record-breaking stalk to preserve it.

