DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — A Gloucester County man is the unlikely owner of a new Guinness world record and he says it’s all because of some squirrels in his yard. Matt Jacovelli now owns the record for the most corn cobs on a single plant.
A corn stalk at his Deptford, New Jersey home produced a whopping 29 cobs — nearly doubling the old record.
Matthew Jacovelli from Deptford #NJ just received his certificate from @GWR for growing a corn plant with 29 ears, previous record was 16. He says squirrels planted it in a flower bed! #jerseyfresh #worldrecord pic.twitter.com/i4Hxh0WOpD
— Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) September 11, 2019
He credits some squirrels for planting the seed in the flower garden that produced the super-sized stalk.
“I throw corn out for the squirrels and they buried the kernels all over my yard and that’s what happened, they grew up and I’m going to accept whatever they want to give me,” he says.
A typical cornstalk produces only two ears per plant.
Jacovelli says he plans to put plexiglass over the record-breaking stalk to preserve it.
