DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware’s attorney general has issued a warning following reports of “at-home” sexual assault kits being marketed to colleges and sex assault survivors. In a statement, Attorney General Kathy Jennings says her office was made aware of a new company selling sexual assault evidence kits.
Jennings says these kits are targeting college students.
“I empathize with survivors’ vulnerability and desire for privacy, but I am extremely skeptical of any business that would charge for evidence kits that are available for free in Delaware. I am concerned that this business disrupts a continuum of care that connects survivors with free, professional medical and mental health evaluations and treatments,” the attorney general said in a statement.
Jennings is concerned these kits could undermine the office’s ability to prosecute rape cases.
“Securing justice and proper care for survivors is one of our highest priorities, and evidence collection is too important to that process to be used as a business opportunity,” Jennings said.
Survivors of sexual assault can receive free medical care from trained, professional sexual assault nurse examiners in Delaware Hospitals. Click here for more information.
You must log in to post a comment.