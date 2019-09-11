Chemical Spill At Philadelphia Academy Charter High School's Chemistry Lab Prompts Brief Evacuation

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Students at the Philadelphia Academy Charter School have been allowed back into their school building after a temporary evacuation. Crews were called to the school near Tomlinson Road and Jamison Avenue in Somerton, around 7:23 a.m. for a report of a strong odor of gas.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Students at the Philadelphia Academy Charter School have been allowed back into their school building after a temporary evacuation. Crews were called to the school near Tomlinson Road and Jamison Avenue in Somerton, around 7:23 a.m. for a report of a strong odor of gas.
Officials say there was a chemical spill in the chemistry lab and the school was evacuated.
The spill was cleaned and cleared by Philadelphia Gas Works and a hazmat team.
Authorities gave the all-clear around 8:30 a.m.
You must log in to post a comment.