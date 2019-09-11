NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A 23-month-old girl is in critical condition after nearly drowning in her family’s pool on Wednesday morning. Newtown Township police say the incident happened at a residence on the 800 block of Ellis Avenue, around 10 a.m.
Police say the child was playing on the living room floor when the girl’s mother left her unattended briefly while she went upstairs to change clothing.
When the family dog started to bark excitedly, the woman came back downstairs and noticed her daughter missing. Police say she found her child a few moments later “floating lifelessly in the pool.”
She immediately pulled her out of the pool and called 911.
When officers arrived, they immediately began CPR to resuscitate the young girl. She was taken to Bryn Mawr Hospital in critical condition and then will be transferred to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for further treatment.
Police say it appears the toddler opened the sliding screen door which separates the living room from the outside pool area when her mother was upstairs.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
