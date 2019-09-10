  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bethlehem News, Local, Local TV, Talkers

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) – A Bethlehem police officer is showing off his hidden talent. The Bethlehem Police Department re-shared on Facebook a video of officer Burton swinging a baseball bat with a group of  Lehigh University students.

The post read “Officer Burton always ‘hits a home run’ during his interactions with Lehigh University students!”

The original video posted on Instagram by john_chace said “Cop came and hit a DINGER first pitch instead of shutting us down.

View this post on Instagram

450 dead center (via @john_chace)

A post shared by 5th Year (@5thyear) on

 

 

Comments