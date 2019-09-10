Comments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) – A Bethlehem police officer is showing off his hidden talent. The Bethlehem Police Department re-shared on Facebook a video of officer Burton swinging a baseball bat with a group of Lehigh University students.
The post read “Officer Burton always ‘hits a home run’ during his interactions with Lehigh University students!”
The original video posted on Instagram by john_chace said “Cop came and hit a DINGER first pitch instead of shutting us down.
