PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new survey is asking Philadelphia residents what qualities they want to see in the next police commissioner. Mayor Jim Kenney launched the questionnaire to gather feedback from the public.
As we start our national search for the @PhillyPolice Commissioner, we want your input. Fill out this short survey to tell us what's important to you ➡️ https://t.co/Q2sxGsxHhR pic.twitter.com/6AqFqBUzOB
— Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) September 9, 2019
Officials are conducting a national search to replace former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross, who resigned last month, after new sexual harassment allegations rocked the department. Ross was not named in the allegations.
Following Ross’ resignation, Kenney named Christine Coulter as acting police commissioner.
The survey asks residents what the top five issues are regarding public safety and the top five qualities they want to see in the city’s top cop.
Click here to participate in the survey.
You must log in to post a comment.