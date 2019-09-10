Comments
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A former Montgomery County Sheriff’s officer has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of distribution, receipt, and possession of child pornography. Last March, investigators found almost 4,000 images and videos of child sex abuse on Matthew Laver’s computer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A former Montgomery County Sheriff’s officer has pleaded guilty to multiple counts of distribution, receipt, and possession of child pornography. Last March, investigators found almost 4,000 images and videos of child sex abuse on Matthew Laver’s computer.
The investigation also revealed the 38-year-old from Souderton allegedly trafficked child pornography over the course of ten years while employed at the sheriff’s office.
“The harm caused by child exploitation is devastating and long-lasting, which is why we prosecute these cases aggressively,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Williams. “In this case, the conduct was particularly egregious because the defendant was a member of a law enforcement organization charged with enforcing the law. We stand ready with our federal and local partners to identify and prosecute all those who would prey upon minor children.”
Detectives say some of the children depicted in the videos were as young as infants.
You must log in to post a comment.