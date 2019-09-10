PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson is reportedly expected to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury. According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, Jackson suffered a Lisfranc injury in Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins and will undergo surgery next week.
#Eagles DT Malik Jackson is expected to miss the season with a Lisfranc injury suffered Sunday vs. the #Redskins, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Jackson will have surgery next week. Tough one for Philly despite their DL depth.
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 10, 2019
Jackson injured his foot late in the fourth quarter and was in a walking boot after the game.
On Monday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson called Jackson’s injury “significant.”
Jackson’s injury is a blow to the defensive line. He signed a three-year, $30 million deal after playing the past three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Jackson, who was selected by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2012 draft, has 32.5 sacks during his eight seasons in the NFL.
