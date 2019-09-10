  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Malik Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Malik Jackson is reportedly expected to miss the rest of the season with a foot injury. According to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo, Jackson suffered a Lisfranc injury in Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins and will undergo surgery next week.

Jackson injured his foot late in the fourth quarter and was in a walking boot after the game.

On Monday, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson called Jackson’s injury “significant.”

Jackson’s injury is a blow to the defensive line. He signed a three-year, $30 million deal after playing the past three seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jackson, who was selected by the Denver Broncos in the fifth round of the 2012 draft, has 32.5 sacks during his eight seasons in the NFL.

Comments