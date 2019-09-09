BREAKING:Off-Duty Philadelphia Police Officer Dies After Crashing Into Tree In Northeast Philly
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Moorestown news


MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Police have identified a man accused of breaking into at least 10 vehicles in Moorestown. Ring surveillance cameras in the Lenola section of Moorestown captured 23-year-old Quran Webb-Kittreles, of Maple Shade, opening car doors, seemingly looking for cash, according to police.

Credit: CBS3

Webb-Kittreles was arrested on Aug. 24 after a foot chase by an officer.

Quran Webb-Kittreles

He was wanted in connection with car burglaries on Covington Terrace, Grant Avenue, Kings Highway and Evergreen Drive, police said.

Webb-Kittreles was charged with four counts of burglary and one count each of obstruction, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and one count of theft.

Comments