Comments
MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — Police have identified a man accused of breaking into at least 10 vehicles in Moorestown. Ring surveillance cameras in the Lenola section of Moorestown captured 23-year-old Quran Webb-Kittreles, of Maple Shade, opening car doors, seemingly looking for cash, according to police.
Webb-Kittreles was arrested on Aug. 24 after a foot chase by an officer.
He was wanted in connection with car burglaries on Covington Terrace, Grant Avenue, Kings Highway and Evergreen Drive, police said.
Webb-Kittreles was charged with four counts of burglary and one count each of obstruction, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and one count of theft.
You must log in to post a comment.