



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old woman was found shot dead inside a minivan after crashing into a house in East Germantown. A manhunt is now underway for the person who pulled the trigger.

Police say 22-year-old Acacia Nykira Byrd was behind the wheel of a Honda Odyssey minivan when she was shot in the head. The van then crashed into a home on the 600 block of East Price Street just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the van appeared to have slammed into at least one other parked car on nearby McMahon Street before landing in front of the house.

The woman was pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators found at least four bullet holes in the car.

Police say a woman was shot and the minivan she was driving at the time crashed into this home on E Price Street in East Germantown around 11pm last night. Authorities say the 22 year old victim died. Live update at 4:30 pic.twitter.com/pr32hFoIPK — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) September 9, 2019

Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith says a live round was discovered at the scene. He’s trying to make sense of that and how it factors into the investigation.

“That’s a head-scratcher. That’s why I think it is possible that maybe there was someone else with her in the vehicle or that possibly the shooter followed her up to the vehicle and then racked the firearm again, expelling a live round,” Smith said. “We’re not sure at this time exactly what happened.”

A crew towed the van away several hours later, leaving a trail of car parts behind.

The victim is believed to be from the area.

Byrd’s family declined to speak with Eyewitness News.

A few doors down from the shooting, Tina Joyner’s husband just walked in their front door before the gunshots went off.

“You just heard a bunch of shooting. Then you heard a crash and then you heard more shooting,” Joyner said. “Scared. We ducked. We were up in our bedroom.”

Residents say there needs to be another way for people to be able to settle their differences.

“It’s scary, I got two kids,” one person said.

Police say Byrd told her mother that she was leaving to get food — only to never return.

Investigators say they recovered two of Byrd’s cellphones inside the van in addition to a third. Police aren’t sure who owns the third phone.

Detectives are unsure why Byrd was targeted. The incident remains under investigation.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore and Joe Holden contributed to this report.