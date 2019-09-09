PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia community leaders say more firings are expected in the wake of the police social media scandal. In July, 13 officers were dismissed for their racist and controversial posts on social media.
On Monday, Mayor Jim Kenney updated the leaders on the investigation into the controversial posts involving Philadelphia police officers during a meeting at City Hall.
Leaders also say the mayor told them that the Plain View Project investigation found more officers had made controversial posts than originally reported. The original number was 328. In June, 72 officers were placed on administrative duty.
“The original number of officers who had those Facebook posts was 328. That number has increased, and the number of officers who were reportedly suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss, that was 13 — that number has increased,” said Solomon Jones, with the Rally for Justice Coalition. “There are some within that number who resigned prior to being fired.”
The leaders say the mayor will be making a statement this week.
“And again, we’ll let the mayor and the police commissioner give those exact numbers, but we are pleased that they found out after their investigation that there were more people involved and those people are going to be facing some discipline,” Jones said.
Kenney also said the national search for the next police commissioner is now underway, following Richard Ross’ resignation in August.
