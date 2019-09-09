Crews Battle House Fire In Camden

  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Camden News, Local, Local TV


CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters were called to an early morning house fire in Camden. Flames broke out on the 2400 block of 7th Street, around 5:20 a.m. Monday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the residence.

There were no reported injuries.

No word on what caused the fire.

