Crews Battle House Fire In Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters were called to an early morning house fire in Camden. Flames broke out on the 2400 block of 7th Street, around 5:20 a.m. Monday.
When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the residence.
There were no reported injuries.
No word on what caused the fire.
