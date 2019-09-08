PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles nation is anxious to get the 2019 season started. On Sunday players and many others took to social media to express their excitement for the new year as the team starts its journey with the hopes of another Super Bowl title.
Even Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty showed he has skills not only on the ice but on the gridiron.
Go birds. pic.twitter.com/ipaIMdllyI
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) September 8, 2019
Let’s do this PHILLY 😤 #flyeaglesfly🦅 #AO1 pic.twitter.com/ZO0p3TourM
— Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) September 8, 2019
It’s finally #Gameday! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/nzBHdmFLB4
— Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) September 8, 2019
From one bird to another—Go Birds. 🦉🦅 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ab0jLPBm21
— Temple University (@TempleUniv) September 8, 2019
— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) September 8, 2019
Sept. 8, also has a special meaning for the Eagles franchise, the 2019 season opener comes on the same day as Eagles Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Lurie’s birthday. And he had the chance to celebrate with some birds fans.
The team tweeted out a video saying, “Happy Birthday to Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie! FlyEaglesFly.”
Happy birthday to #Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Oo2lc1VPFE
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 8, 2019
Needless to say fans were not the only ones excited for the season to arrive.
You must log in to post a comment.