By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles nation is anxious to get the 2019 season started. On Sunday players and many others took to social media to express their excitement for the new year as the team starts its journey with the hopes of another Super Bowl title.

Even Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty showed he has skills not only on the ice but on the gridiron.

Sept. 8, also has a special meaning for the Eagles franchise, the 2019 season opener comes on the same day as Eagles Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Lurie’s birthday. And he had the chance to celebrate with some birds fans.

The team tweeted out a video saying, “Happy Birthday to Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie! FlyEaglesFly.”

Needless to say fans were not the only ones excited for the season to arrive.

