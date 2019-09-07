



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Salary cap wizard Howie Roseman did it again, and Eagles No. 1 wide receiver Alshon Jeffery isn’t going anywhere. The Eagles and Jeffery agreed to restructure the wide receiver’s contract on Saturday, guaranteeing Jeffery’s 2020 salary and creating cap flexibility for 2019.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, most of Jeffery’s $11.75 million in 2019 has been converted into a signing bonus and his $11.5 million for 2020 is now guaranteed. Before, Jeffery’s 2020 salary was not guaranteed.

#Eagles and WR Alshon Jeffery agree to terms on a restructured contract.#FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 7, 2019

With the restructured contract, the 29-year-old receives job security for the 2020 season while the Birds get some cap flexibility for this season.

Jeffery is part of a receiving group that includes WRs DeSean Jackson, Nelson Agholor and rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and TEs Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert.

Last season — his second in the midnight green — Jeffery caught 65 balls for 843 yards and six touchdowns.

In two seasons with the Birds, Jeffery has 122 receptions for 1,632 yards and 15 touchdowns. He caught 12 balls for 219 yards and three TDs — including 73 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots — during the Eagles’ 2018 Super Bowl run.

The Eagles open the 2019 season on Sunday against Washington at Lincoln Financial Field.