By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware County news, Local, Local TV, Vaping


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More stern warnings are coming from health officials about the dangers of vaping and e-cigarettes after a fifth person died from related lung disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging people not to use the vaping products.

Officials are aware of at least 450 cases of severe lung disease that were likely caused by vaping.

(Credit: CBS3)

One of those cases include 19-year-old Kevin Boclair from Broomall, who was placed on life support last week.

Delaware County Parents Issue Warning After They Say Son Was Placed On Life Support Because Of Vaping

“There are so many of his friends that I love, I’ve known them since they were kids and I want them to stop. I want everybody to stop, be cause even the doctors will say they don’t know everything about it — it’s newer,” Deborah Boclair said.

Investigators are trying to determine whether vitamin E oil in vaping products is to blame.

