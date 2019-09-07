Comments
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey woman is facing murder charges after she allegedly killed her mother on Friday, according to officials. Twenty-three-year-old Marisa Rivera was taken into custody on Friday after officers found her at a hotel on Route 73.
Rivera is accused of killing her mother, 56-year-old Denise DeNapoli inside their apartment.
DeNapoli’s body was discovered by Mount Laurel Township police officers who were sent to the residence by her employer to conduct a wellness check after co-workers did not hear from her on Friday.
Rivera is scheduled for her first appearance in Superior Court on Saturday in Mount Holly.
Police are still investing the motive.
