PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say several young boys were caught on camera burglarizing an Xfinity store in South Philadelphia. Police released surveillance video of the suspects breaking the glass door to get in.
Investigators say it happened at the store on the 1300 block of South Columbus Boulevard on Aug. 25.
The video shows the children throwing rocks at the glass door and kicking it in.
Once inside, police say the suspects took items from the store and ran off.
If you know anything about this case, call police at 215-686-3093/3094.
