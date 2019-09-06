



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Football is finally back! The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2019 season with high expectations — and that begins Sunday with their home and season opener against the Washington Redskins.

Beginning this season, CBS3’s football experts will break down each game and offer their predictions beginning with the Week 1 kickoff.

What’s the key matchup you’re watching this week?

Sports Director Don Bell

DeSean Jackson vs. anybody in a Washington uniform. Jackson is 32 and aging in reverse. D-Jax is one of the most prolific deep threats in NFL history and Washington is about to see what they’ve been missing.

Sports Anchor Lesley Van Arsdall

Every game is won or lost up front. So I’m watching the Eagles’ offensive line vs. Washington’s defensive line. Why? It’s simple: The O-line’s primary responsibility is to protect Carson Wentz. Remember, Wentz hasn’t taken a hit or seen live game action since Dec. 9 of last year.

Washington’s D-line is going to try to rattle Wentz early and often. Protect Wentz and you win the game.

Reporter Dan Koob

Washington’s defensive backs and linebackers against the Eagles’ offense.

This could be a weekly intrigue until we see how teams attack Philly. The Birds have a ton of guys capable of establishing mismatches and Washington has Josh Norman, who typically doesn’t travel. How does Doug Pederson attack the side of the field he isn’t on? How do they utilize Dallas Goedert and Corey Clement against linebackers, safeties and slot corners? Who eats the most at running back? It’ll be fun to see it unfold.

Reporter Pat Gallen

Wentz vs. himself. Physically, he’s ready to go. He’s no longer eating pizza (gasp!), but he hasn’t taken an actual hit since December of last year. Mentally, is he ready for the long, grueling season?

We might see Wentz fight off a little rust, especially early. But this is a fantastic Week 1 opportunity: inferior opponent, home stadium, weapons galore.

Let’s see how much Wentz has to fight Wentz early on.

Sports Producer Andy Wheeler

The key matchup I’m watching this week is the Eagles vs. rust. On paper, this game should be a piece of cake for the Eagles. However, the lack of playing time in the preseason for guys like Wentz and Fletcher Cox concerns me right out of the gate.

How important of a start is this for Wentz?

Bell

A fast start for Wentz is important because the ghost of Nick Foles lingers — whether players and coaches want to admit it or not. The best way for Wentz to establish himself as the team leader and instill confidence is by flashing signs of brilliance early and often.

Van Arsdall

One word: HUGE. The weight of the franchise rests on Wentz’s shoulders. He’s got a new contract and new weapons, and now is the time to prove that he can lead this team to the playoffs and beyond. It all starts Sunday and the pressure is on for Wentz.

Koob

Would it be nice for Wentz to come out and throw three touchdowns and 300 yards? Yes, but he doesn’t have to. He just needs to stay available and upright. Wentz has had a great camp and is finally healthy. He could struggle and the Eagles could beat Washington regardless, the talent gap is that wide. The dude hasn’t seen live bullets since December. If he sputters a bit in Game 1 of 16, it’s not a huge deal. As long as they’re “firing on all cliches” by late December.

Gallen

I know everyone wants to see him light it up — and he probably will. This Washington team flat out stinks, but we should temper expectations out of the gate. I know Eagles fans are reeeeeeeeeallly good at that!

But Wentz played zero minutes of preseason football. He’s still getting on the same page with new teammates.

If he struggles a bit, that’s OK.

Give Wentz some time to get reacclimated. Importance scale, 5.5 out of 10.

Wheeler

It’s hard to say. I don’t think there is any kind of significance on this particular start than any of the others this season or in his career. People may want to hype it up one way or another, but I’d be satisfied with a solid start, a win and a healthy Wentz at the end of the game.

What players are you most excited to see this year?

Bell

Any player actually wearing clothes. After seeing the offensive line naked in ESPN The Magazine, I’ll never look at the offense the same way. OK, I’m kidding. But seriously, the rotation at running back is intriguing. Who will establish themselves as the go-to guy between Jordan Howard, Miles Sanders, Darren Sproles and Corey Clement?

Van Arsdall

Well, at the risk of being redundant, it’s Wentz, Wentz, WENTZ! Anyone who says otherwise is fooling themselves. Look up in the stands Sunday and count how many No. 11 jerseys are up there. He’s the player everyone is most excited to see.

Koob

To piggyback off Don’s answer, the ESPN Body Issue gave me so much life as a former fat high school offensive lineman. (Would have been honorable mention SOL all-conference, if I were a better player.) I’ve never felt more secure about my body.

Football that counts will also be nice to watch.

Gallen:

In this exact order:

Miles Sanders: He has the tools to be a major offensive piece. Malik Jackson: We don’t think enough about the big dudes up front. But the tandem of Jackson/Cox is noooooice. DeSean Jackson: Needs no explanation.

Wheeler

I have two answers. I’m most excited to see DeSean Jackson first and foremost. He never should have been sent away and he’s back home where he belongs. I can’t wait for the first time Wentz goes deep to Jackson for a touchdown. I’ve got a good feeling it happens on the first series of the game.

The other answer is Sanders. Having not seen him in preseason, I’ll be very interested to see what he’s capable of in a professional offense.

Who on the Redskins could give the Eagles trouble this week?

Bell

Linebacker/DE Ryan Kerrigan. For the nine-year vet, the color midnight green means go. Kerrigan had 13 sacks last season and he has always played well against the Eagles.

Van Arsdall:

Honest answer: There is not a single player on the Redskins roster that worries me. But if I’m forced to give a name, I’ll say quarterback Case Keenum. Why? Because he’s the one guy, that if he has the game of his life, could maybe cause the Eagles some trouble. Bottom line, I’m not worried.

Koob

I’m excited to see running back Derrius Guice. He was a great back at LSU, tore his ACL in his rookie year and now head coach Jay Gruden basically said this week they’re handing the keys of the offense to him. He’s explosive, can catch passes and has potential to be a three-down back. Plus, the fantasy names you can derive from “Guice” are limitless. Miami Guice. The Guice is Right. Guice, Guice Baby. Of Guice and Men … I could keep going.

On a seemingly unrelated note, did I reach for him in my fantasy league and have an incredible amount of emotional and financial, investment in his success? Maybe.

Gallen

Guice is their best offensive player, so it’s probably him. But, I’m going with Kerrigan. In 16 career games against the Eagles, Kerrigan has recorded 11.5 sacks with 13 tackles for loss and 20 quarterback hits.

He’s a machine. But he’ll be going up against a fully-clothed Lane Johnson and his non-nude teammates. Heck of a battle.

Wheeler

Probably Kerrigan on defense and Guice on offense.

Kerrigan could give the Eagles’ line, which hasn’t worked together much this offseason, some trouble while Guice will be new for the Eagles to deal with.

No one on Washington really makes me worry, but those two could be a problem if the Eagles are super rusty.

What’s your final prediction?

Bell

Eagles win 27-13.

Van Arsdall

Eagles win 31-14

Koob

Philly scored 41 first quarter points in 2018. And scored 106 in 2017 and won the Super Bowl.

Expect a return to form. The Birds jump on Washington early.

Birds win 31-17.

Gallen

Eagles win 37-17.

Wheeler

Eagles win 35-14. Wentz to D-Jax for a 50-plus-yard touchdown and Sanders rushes for over 100 yards, including a touchdown of 40-plus yards.