SEWELL, N.J. (CBS) — A longtime nurse took her last walk to work Friday. Anne Chiefari, an operating room registered nurse at Jefferson-Washington Township Hospital, retired after 41 years on the job.
Co-workers congratulated her on her retirement.
“They’re such a great crew. We really work together and they’ve really been supportive. I’m really going to miss them,” Chiefari said.
She began walking with her husband the one mile from her home to work in 2002 after her car was in the shop.
