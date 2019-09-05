



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A conversation about opioid addiction is playing out on stage. “Siren Songs” chronicles the stories of those suffering from addiction and their path to recovery.

It’s a theater production unlike any other. “Siren Songs” will explore the lives and real-life struggles of seven individuals who have grappled with opioid addiction and their long roads to recovery.

“We saw a problem and we wanted to tell the stories of these people,” Amanda Shaffern said.

Shaffern and other Temple University theater alumni came together to shed light on an epidemic sweeping not only the streets of Philadelphia, but the country as well.

“Just telling the stories from childhood all the way to their recovery and every hopeful, gruesome, dark, light — everything in between,” Shaffern said.

Peter Loikits is directing the production, taking on the task after extensive interviews with real people who suffer from addiction. He’s careful not to leave important elements on the cutting room floor.

“The stakes are super high because these are people’s personal lives and journeys. The last thing we want to do is much that up and we want to make sure that the stories are cohesive, crisp and clear,” Loikits said.

Actors are taking their roles seriously, knowing they’re embodying an often gritty and emotional individual testimony.

To raise awareness about the opioid epidemic, there will also be free Narcan workshops provided by the organization Philly Unknown to show attendees how to use the overdose-reversing drug.

“We’re having three performances that before the performances, audiences are invited to come to learn how to Narcan for free,” Shaffern said.

Show creators hope to bring together a compassionate audience to embrace those who often suffer in silence.

“Time and time again we see the hardships that people go through and watching them persevere through that is some of the most validating and cathartic experiences that you can find,” Loikits said.

The show runs Sept. 5 through the 15th at the Warehouse on Watts as part of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

The three-week long festival highlights works that are produced by independent artists and promoted by Fringe Arts.