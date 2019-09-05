Comments
LOWER GWYNEDD, Pa. (CBS) — A shocking find sent swarms of police to a home in Montgomery County. Officers pulled out and examined an arsenal of military weapons on Houston Road Thursday.
It turns out family members were helping an elderly couple clean out the home and called for help when they noticed the weapons.
Police say the weapons are collectibles.
After taking extreme precautions, the home was deemed safe.
No criminal charges are pending at this time, police say.
