PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers will be honoring the “The Round Mound of Rebound” next week. The organization announced Thursday they will unveil Charles Barkley’s sculpture on “76ers Legends Walk” at the team’s training complex in Camden on Friday, Sept. 13.
I like the premise of the 76ers Legends Walk. It’s a cool idea. But it should be in a place where people can actually take photos and enjoy the statues. I get the reasoning. But they aren’t accessible to the public, which stinks.
— Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) September 5, 2019
Barkley, who was drafted fifth overall in 1984, is one of the most beloved athletes to play in the City of Brotherly Love. The Hall of Famer was named one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History in 1996.
In his eight seasons with the Sixers, Barkley averages 23.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. He was named an All-Star in five straight seasons between 1987 and 1992, with the Sixers reaching the playoffs six times.
Barkley ranks first in franchise history in offensive and defensive rebounds; second in field-goal percentage; third in total rebounds; fourth in free throws; fifth in steals and points; sixth in field goals; and eighth in minutes played.
Barkley, who won the 1992-93 NBA MVP while with the Phoenix Suns, is one of only six players to post at least 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 4,000 assists in their careers.
Barkley’s No. 34 jersey was retired by the team in 2001, and his sculpture will now join Sixers legends, Billy Cunningham, Wilt Chamberlain, Maurice Cheeks, Julius Erving, Hal Greer and Bobby Jones at the training complex.
