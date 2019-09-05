PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia went high tech to improve the health care experience for patients and families. The hospital introduced a robot on Thursday as the latest member of the staff.
The robot is programmed to interact in a fun way with everyone.
It can dance, sings and even play bingo.
It can also be utilized to educate patients.
“The Child Life department is responsible for really helping with dealing with a patient’s coping process throughout their treatment here. Just adding an extra element of fun and this type of technology is really going to help them deal with their hospitalized experience here,” Matt Piontkowski said.
The robot also speaks multiple languages.
The Kids-N-Hope foundation made the cool addition to CHOP possible.
You must log in to post a comment.