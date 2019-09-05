HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) – A group of teens have been charged in connection with a string of car thefts that happened over the last couple of months in Hamilton Township. Police believe the teens may be responsible for similar crimes in nearby towns.
The first incident happened just after midnight on Tuesday near Liberty and Chambers Streets. Patrol officers in the area spotted a Ford F150 that had been reported stolen and attempted to stop the vehicle. A short pursuit ensued and three teens inside the car fled on foot.
The three 17-year-olds from Trenton were later arrested and charged with resisting arrest and receiving stolen property. The driver was also charged with eluding police and numerous traffic offenses.
The second incident happened on Thursday just after 4 a.m. on Nottingham Way near East State Street. Officers in the area spotted a GMC Yukon that had been reported stolen an hour earlier. The driver in this incident also attempted to elude police.
Police arrested 18-year-old Tazair White, a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old, all from Trenton. They were charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest and joyriding. The 17-year-old driver was also charged with eluding police and a number of motor vehicle violations.
Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to contact police.
You must log in to post a comment.