



NARVON, Pa. (CBS) – Fifty-five dogs and puppies were rescued from a Lancaster County home due to animal welfare concerns, the Pennsylvania SPCA says. The PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a home in Narvon on Sept. 4 after receiving a call over concerns for the unsanitary conditions of the property and untreated medical conditions of the animals.

The officers removed 22 Cane Corsos, 16 French bulldogs, 13 Border Collies, three Pomskis and a Doberman Pinscher from the property.

“[Officers] initially expected to remove approximately 40 dogs, the officers found more dogs not only in number, but suffering from untreated medical conditions,” the PSPCA says.

Many of the rescued dogs are suffering from upper respiratory infections and officials confirm at least one puppy has pneumonia.

Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Stole Shotgun From Dick’s Sporting Goods In Plymouth Meeting

The rescued dogs were transported to the PSPCA’s Philadelphia headquarters for evaluation and treatment from the organization’s hospital staff.

The juvenile dogs will be kept in quarantine for at least two weeks as they recover.

Of the 55 dogs that were rescued, only 26 have been signed over to the PSCPA.

The other dogs will remain in protective custody of the PSPCA until they are signed over or the court case is adjudicated, the PSPCA says.

“We hope that through this rescue we can give theses puppies and dogs a second chance at the life they have always deserved,” PSPCA CEO Julie Klim said. “It is a sobering reminder to the public to do their homework before purchasing an animal. This proprietor marketed on a website that showed dogs living in beautiful environments that were not remotely reflective of the conditions we found when executing our warrant.”

Lancaster County detectives assisted in this search warrant.

An investigation is ongoing.