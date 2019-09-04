PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect who reportedly pointed a gun at a 9-year-old boy while robbing a market in North Philadelphia. Surveillance video shows the man enter the Trebol Market on the 1100 block of Spring Garden Street.
The man reportedly took $800 from the cash register and pointed a gun at a 9-year-old boy who was a witness and fled the area in an unknown direction.
Police say the suspect is a Hispanic man in his late 20’s, 5-foot-7-inches tall, thin build, with long brown hair which was pulled back, and has a mustache and beard. He also has notable tattoos on his arms.
He was wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and black and white Nike sneakers.
If you recognize this suspect contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.
