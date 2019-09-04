Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a man wanted for vandalizing a mosque in East Mount Airy. Surveillance video shows the man throwing several rocks at the Masjidullah Mosque on Limekiln Pike, just before 11 p.m. Monday.
He broke the glass on one of the front doors before running away.
Police say he caused an estimated $400 in damages.
