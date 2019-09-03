  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pennsville news


PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Police are investigating a fatal crash between a car and a tractor trailer on I-295 Northbound in South Jersey. Police say the crash occurred in Pennsville in the area of Exit 1C shortly before 9 p.m.

New Jersey State Police say a person in the car was killed in the crash. The victim has not been identified at this time.

Credit: CBS3

There is no word on the condition of the truck driver, and there is no word on what led to the crash.

State police say I-295 in the area is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

