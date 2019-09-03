Comments
PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Police are investigating a fatal crash between a car and a tractor trailer on I-295 Northbound in South Jersey. Police say the crash occurred in Pennsville in the area of Exit 1C shortly before 9 p.m.
New Jersey State Police say a person in the car was killed in the crash. The victim has not been identified at this time.
There is no word on the condition of the truck driver, and there is no word on what led to the crash.
State police say I-295 in the area is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.
