PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say at least five people were injured in an accident involving a SEPTA bus and a vehicle that was possibly involved in a police pursuit. The crash happened at the intersection of 37th and Spring Garden Streets in the city’s Mantua section shortly after 10 p.m.
SEPTA officials say five passengers on the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the accident.
Officials also say a 17-year-old boy was taken to Presbyterian Hospital with a fractured hip. It is unclear if the boy was in the SEPTA bus or a vehicle.
SEPTA officials say a vehicle ran into the rear of the bus. Officials at the scene say the pursuit started in Upper Merion as part of an armed robbery investigation.
