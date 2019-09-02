By CBS3 Staff
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa (CBS) –A 2-year-old child is in the hospital after police in Whitehall Township say the toddler suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officials were dispatched to a local hospital just after 11 a.m. Monday after receiving a report that a child was the victim of an accidental shooting.

The self-inflicted gunshot wound reportedly occurred inside a residence on the 4100 block of Springmill Road.

The two-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Whitehall police are investigating the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

