MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – There is no active shooter or threat on Villanova University campus, Radnor Township police say. The alert from police comes following an “active shooter” campus alert on Monday afternoon.
*** RPD IS ON LOCATION AT VILLANOVA UNIVERSITY. THERE IS NO ACTIVE SHOOTER OR THREAT AT THIS TIME ***
— RadnorPD (@RadnorPD) September 2, 2019
CBS3 is told someone heard what may have been banging sounds and believed it was gunfire, but that is not the case.
REPORTS of an active shooter on the campus of @VillanovaU are “unfounded” per Radnor Township Police Chief Chris Flanagan. I’m told somebody heard what may have been banging sounds, and believed it to be gunfire. That’s not the case. @CBSPhilly
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) September 2, 2019
The alert warned students of an incident on campus and encouraged them to shelter in place.
Pray for safety at Villanova. Active shooter on campus by St Monica Hall. pic.twitter.com/7FwkAm5BWg
— Katherine Apostolacus (@Phenomenologiae) September 2, 2019
