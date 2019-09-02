By CBS3 Staff
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – There is no active shooter or threat on Villanova University campus, Radnor Township police say. The alert from police comes following an “active shooter” campus alert on Monday afternoon.

CBS3 is told someone heard what may have been banging sounds and believed it was gunfire, but that is not the case.

The alert warned students of an incident on campus and encouraged them to shelter in place.

