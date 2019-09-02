SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) – It’s almost time to say goodbye to summer and vacationers were soaking it all in on Labor Day at the Jersey Shore. Nothing beats just having the sand between your toes and enjoying the sunshine.

“We’ve had four perfect days,” one vacationer said.

The long holiday weekend down the shore attracted so many people who in turn are helping businesses have a great summer too.

James Fudge and Taffy in Sea Isle is finishing up a great summer season.

“We’ve had a fantastic season, August has been very strong,” the owner said.

We also found people eating some wild ice cream concoctions outside of Scoops.

“It’s bubble gum, cotton candy and fruity pebbles, I recommend it,” Northeast Philadelphia native Emily Larrabe said.

Over at Method Board Shop, one of the hottest items of the season, is a Sea Isle shirt that resembles the Eagles logo.

“A lot of us bleed green but we also love the beach. So you put those two together and that’s where we get the Seagle T,” owner Mark Ruggiano said.

And some of the families we talked to tell us they’re not looking forward to the traffic going home but they certainly had a great Labor Day weekend down the Jersey Shore.