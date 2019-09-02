Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four people, including a Philadelphia police officer, were injured in a multi-vehicle accident, officials say. The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Manheim Street and Wayne Avenue in the city’s Germantown neighborhood on Monday.
Police say an officer collided with a driver and then slammed into two park vehicles. The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital for medical treatment.
A woman and two children suffered injuries to their face and mouths in the accident. They were rushed to Einstein Medical Center.
Video of the scene showed three vehicles were damaged in the accident.
It’s unclear what caused the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.