PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Crews are cleaning up after the 8th annual Made in America Music Festival on the Parkway. With trash all over the streets and heavy equipment still up, the cleanup begins.

Another Made in America Music Festival in the books. Now, the cleanup begins! If you’re just waking up, it’s not too late to tune to @CBSPhilly 😆 pic.twitter.com/LN7c92sb5z — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) September 2, 2019

Workers were hard at work almost immediately after the Labor Day weekend concerts featuring Cardi B and Travis Scott.

“As one stage would end, we would start breaking down production, and as the stages kept ending we would start breaking down the next one. Now, we are getting into the barricades,” Colin Peters with IATSE Local 8 said.

Peters and his team with IATSE Local 8 helped set up for the Made in America Music Festival.

“Saturday and Sunday we had over a hundred stagehands working behind the scenes, on the stage doing the spotlights, the rigging, the video for the event,” Peters said.

Now for the eighth year, they are breaking it all down.

While many have the day off Monday, crews labored for hours to make sure the area by the Art Museum is back to normal.

“It’s always impressive to see how fast these things come down after an event. It’s a small army of people it takes to make these things happen,” Perry Blanchard with Guardian Barrier Service said.

The city is expected to release its estimate on the crowd size later today.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore contributed to this report.