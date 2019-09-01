Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Firefighters have placed a three-alarm blaze at an abandoned synagogue that’s currently undergoing renovations under control. The blaze broke out around 10:30 a.m. on the 600 block of Kaighn Avenue, between South 6th and 7th Street, in Camden on Sunday.
The fire was placed under control around 3:15 p.m. It reached three alarms around 11 a.m.
Officials say the abandoned Camden Talmud Torah is being restored as a church, but it had not yet reopened.
One firefighter is being treated for heat exhaustion, but there are currently no reports of any other injuries.
The cause of the fire remains unknown, officials say.
