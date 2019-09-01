  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are on the hunt for a suspect who gunned down a 23-year-old woman in broad day light, in North Philadelphia. The shooting occurred along the 2500 block of N. Alder Street around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, according to officials.

Police say the victim was shot in the chest.

She was rushed to Temple University Hospital where she was pronounced dead an hour later.

So far no arrests have been made.

An investigation is on going.

