PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have their 53-man roster after making 12 roster moves on Saturday ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline. Some of the most notable moves, were the team’s decision to waive running backs Josh Adams and Wendell Smallwood.
Other moves included placing CB Jalen Mills on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform. The Eagles also placed TE Richard Rodgers on Injured Reserve and waived/injured DT Aziz Shittu.
The list below shows all of the players waived or released by the team.
Players Released:
- G/C Stefen Wisniewski
- DE Kasim Edebali
- DE Eli Harold
- LB Hayes Pullard
- CB Orlando Scandrick
- TE Will Tye
Players Waived:
- RB Josh Adams
- TE Alex Ellis
- DT Treyvon Hester
- G Sua Opeta
- TE Joshua Perkins
- RB Boston Scott
- RB Wendell Smallwood
- QB Clayton Thorson
- T Brett Toth
- WR Greg Ward
- WR Carlton Agudosi
- S Trae Elston
- C Anthony Fabiano
- S Deiondre’ Hall
- CB Ajene Harris
- CB Josh Hawkins
- QB Cody Kessler
- T Riley Mayfield
- CB Jeremiah McKinnon
- WR Marken Michel
- RB Donnel Pumphrey
- G Keegan Render
- CB Sojourn Shelton
- LB Alex Singleton
- WR DeAndre Thompkins
- S Jason Thompson
- DT Kevin Wilkins
- LB Chris Worley
The team put out a tweet following the moves, allowing fans to get their first glimpse of this year’s Eagles team.
Meet your 2019 Philadelphia Eagles! Let’s fly. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/KbmZuClNBF
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 31, 2019
The Eagles kick off their 2019 season Sept. 8 against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field.
