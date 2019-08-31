By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have their 53-man roster after making 12 roster moves on Saturday ahead of the 4 p.m. deadline. Some of the most notable moves, were the team’s decision to waive running backs Josh Adams and Wendell Smallwood.

Other moves included placing CB Jalen Mills on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform. The Eagles also placed TE Richard Rodgers on Injured Reserve and waived/injured DT Aziz Shittu.

The list below shows all of the players waived or released by the team.

Players Released:

  • G/C Stefen Wisniewski
  • DE Kasim Edebali
  • DE Eli Harold
  • LB Hayes Pullard
  • CB Orlando Scandrick
  • TE Will Tye

Players Waived:

  • RB Josh Adams
  • TE Alex Ellis
  • DT Treyvon Hester
  • G Sua Opeta
  • TE Joshua Perkins
  • RB Boston Scott
  • RB Wendell Smallwood
  • QB Clayton Thorson
  • T Brett Toth
  • WR Greg Ward
  • WR Carlton Agudosi
  • S Trae Elston
  • C Anthony Fabiano
  • S Deiondre’ Hall
  • CB Ajene Harris
  • CB Josh Hawkins
  • QB Cody Kessler
  • T Riley Mayfield
  • CB Jeremiah McKinnon
  • WR Marken Michel
  • RB Donnel Pumphrey
  • G Keegan Render
  • CB Sojourn Shelton
  • LB Alex Singleton
  • WR DeAndre Thompkins
  • S Jason Thompson
  • DT Kevin Wilkins
  • LB Chris Worley

The team put out a tweet following the moves, allowing fans to get their first glimpse of this year’s Eagles team.

The Eagles kick off their 2019 season Sept. 8 against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field.

Comments