STONE HARBOR, N.J. (CBS) — Sitting on the bay, pristine as a salt water pearl, the Yacht Club in Stone Harbor has surely aged gracefully. Celebrating its 90th birthday, it’s had a little work done in a recent renovation but the attraction for members since 1929 hasn’t solely been based on its looks, but it’s sense of community.
Those that belong to the club all find one thing the most beautiful of all and that’s the life lived under the sails.
“A a child, we were here almost every day — sailing, swimming, playing games — that’s what we did. We came to the Yacht Club,” said club historian Ellen McNeil.
And while many different waves of change have hit the club — like the ending of the regatta balls and the closure of the ladies-only dining room — the sense of family and the feel of a summer’s end has remained a constant.
“I’m very blessed that I’ve spent my life in Stone Harbor,” McNeil said. “It’s a wonderful way to spend the summer. I’m getting very sad I’m going home.”
Watch the video above for the full interview.
