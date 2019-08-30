PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A tractor trailer accident is causing traffic delays at the Philadelphia International Airport Friday afternoon. Officials say a tractor trailer struck an overhead walkway on Departures Road at Terminal B around 1:30 p.m.
No one was injured in the accident, but the lanes remain blocked.
The Philadelphia International Airport is recommending travelers heading to the airport get dropped off at the Arrivals area as crews work to clear the accident.
Passengers heading to the airport should consider getting dropped off on the Arrivals Road as lane closures and traffic continue to impact the Departures Road as crews work to clear the tractor trailer accident.
