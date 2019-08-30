By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A tractor trailer accident is causing traffic delays at the Philadelphia International Airport Friday afternoon. Officials say a tractor trailer struck an overhead walkway on Departures Road at Terminal B around 1:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the accident, but the lanes remain blocked.

The Philadelphia International Airport is recommending travelers heading to the airport get dropped off at the Arrivals area as crews work to clear the accident.

