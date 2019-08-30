STONE HARBOR, N.J. (CBS) – A popular Stone Harbor water sports business has been drawing the attention of families for more than three decades. Island Water Sports is the perfect place to make a splash before summer ends.
“This is actually our 32nd year. It’s definitely evolved tremendously throughout those years,” owner Tom Tice said.
The evolution includes the addition of an aqua park.
“It’s definitely a fan favorite,” Tice said. “It’s for kids of all ages to come play in the sun, get wet and enjoy the nice weather.”
Island Water Sports offers wakeboarding, waterskiing, tubing, paddleboards, kayaks, and wave runner rentals.
Watch the video above for the full interview.
