



STONE HARBOR, N.J. (CBS) – Whether you’re looking to stroll the shops, catch a movie, or grab something to eat, there is definitely plenty to do in downtown Stone Harbor. The minute you drive into Stone Harbor, you arrive at 96th Street.

“It’s amazing to think the island itself is just three blocks wide and on this one block is where all the action is, day and night,” said Stone Harbor Chamber of Commerce Marnie Lengle.

Lengle says 96th Street is filled with many places visitors have come to count on.

“We’re very lucky that we have businesses that have been here for 10, 20, and 30 years beyond,” Lengle said.

Island Water Sports In Stone Harbor Offers Water-Filled Activities For All Ages

Seashore Ace Hardware has been around for 70 years, Island Art for 25 years, and Hoy’s 5 and 10 has been a fixture in Stone Harbor since Dave Hoy’s relatives opened it in the 1960s.

In addition to old favorites, you’ll find new places to visit too like Shorely Chic Boutique and Peace Love and Little Donuts.

And of course, there’s Harbor Square Theatre, which has been around since 1949. It was recently renovated and feels new again.

So whether you want to see a movie, grab a bite to eat, or just stroll around, 96th Street has something for everyone.

Watch the video above for the full interview.