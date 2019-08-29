PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are on the hunt for two suspects who shot a man after ransacking a business in West Oak Lane. Police say the suspects struck at the Uptop Studios Tattoo and Recording Shop located along the 6800 block of Oqontz Avenue just after midnight on Aug 17.
After entering the shop, the masked men armed with handguns, demanded all of the people inside to take everything out of their pockets, then to remove their clothing.
At one point the men allegedly took two people to the rear of the building when a gunshot was heard. The customers began to flee the building through the front door when a second shot was fired, which struck a 20-year-old man in the back.
He was treated at an area hospital for a gunshot wound and also injuries to his face and head as a result of being pistol-whipped during the incident, police say.
The first suspect is described as a black man with a medium build wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, dark-colored pants, dark-colored baseball cap with white and black sneakers and face partially covered in white.
The second suspect is also described as a black man with the same build wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt under a light-colored jacket, dark-colored pants with black and white sneakers and also had his face partially covered in white.
The suspects fled the scene and were last seen on Ogontz Avenue heading towards 68th Street.
Police say these men are considered armed and dangerous. If you see these suspects do not approach them, contact 911 immediately.
