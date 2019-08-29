Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The preseason is thankfully over. Clayton Thorson and the Eagles laid an egg in the preseason finale, a 6-0 loss to the Jets.
Thorson, the Eagles’ fifth-round pick, played the entire game but there’s wasn’t much to show for it. The rookie finished 12 of 26 with 84 yards and an interception.
The Eagles finished with just 103 total yards, compared to the Jets’ 344.
The Eagles open their season at home vs. the Redskins next Sunday at 1 p.m.
More coming…
You must log in to post a comment.