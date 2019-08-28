Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a woman who they say pulled a knife on a worker while trying to steal from a North Philadelphia Dollar General Store. It happened Aug. 16 at the store on the 1300 block of Lehigh Avenue.
Police say the woman tried to take items from the store without paying and then got into a scuffle with an employee who tried to stop her.
Police say the suspect pulled a knife on the employee and chased him before running away.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.
