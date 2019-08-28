CHESTER COUNTY, Pa (CBS) — One day after the landmark Johnson & Johnson opioid verdict, officials in Chester County say they are committed in their decision to file their own civil suit against opioid makers and distributors.
On Wednesday, families placed purple pinwheels at the county building as a tribute to residents who have lost their lives to accidental fatal drug overdoses over the years.
Officials say the county’s lawsuit joins 1,600 other civil suits and continues to make its way through the courts.
“We are absolutely certain that holding the opioid manufacturers and distributors accountable was the right move for us,” said Chester County Commissioner Michelle Kichline. “There is no compensation great enough to cover the loss of lives that we have lost to the opioid addiction. We have devoted a tremendous amount of resources to help address the crisis and the problem isn’t going away.”
Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day.
