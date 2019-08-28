PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a protest at City Hall on Wednesday over the Philadelphia Police Department and its handling of racist social media posts by officers. It was organized by some members of Philadelphia’s Muslim community.
They want more action against officers, saying the number of officers who took part in the offensive posts is larger than the 13 who were fired by the department.
“There was a post saying ‘Death to Islam,’ there was posts insulting Muslim women and threatening the lives and encouraging the beatings of people,” Isa Mateen said.
Seventy-two officers were initially placed on administrative leave after the Plain View Project watchdog group discovered the controversial posts.
Mateen went on to say that some of the officers who posted on social media are a danger to the community.
You must log in to post a comment.