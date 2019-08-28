



JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Ocean County arrested a 59-year-old man who followed a woman from Six Flags Great Adventure to a grocery store parking lot, before leading authorities on a high-speed chase. The Jackson Police Department says the incident happened on Aug. 19, shortly after 1 p.m.

According to police, officers responded to the ShopRite parking lot on North Countyline Road after a woman called 911 to report a suspicious person following her vehicle from Six Flags Great Adventure. Instead of going home, the woman went to the parking lot to meet a family member she contacted.

The woman told police the man blocked her vehicle with his and attempted to enter her car while he identified himself as a federal agent.

When officers arrived, the suspect provided them a driver’s license, along with a Great Adventure coupon and a handicapped placard, telling them that he was a federal agent and that those were his law enforcement credentials.

Police say the man refused to get out of his car and he abruptly backed away and fled the scene, driving recklessly across the parking lot and over curbs and onto grass.

Police say the man then led them on a high speed chase on North Countyline Road, where he was traveling in excess of 80 mph. When police and the suspect neared Jackson Mills Road, an on-duty watch commander terminated the pursuit.

A short time later, the suspect’s vehicle was observed parked in the shoulder of the road near Firenze Road. Officers arrived on the scene and were able to place the suspect under arrest after a struggle.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation. He was then taken to Ocean County Jail and charged with eluding, harassment, impersonating a law enforcement officer and other related charges.

There were no reported injuries.