PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley had a hilarious answer when asked about Philadelphia Eagles fans on Wednesday as the NFL hosted a preview of its 100th season with a party in Manhattan. Players past and present took part in a roundtable discussion.
“I think Eli [Manning] said something about it earlier in the year. When you go out there, you don’t just see grown men yelling at you, you see little kids yelling at you,” Barkley said. “When he said that quote, I remember just flashing back to my first time running out there and I remember just looking up and I’m seeing just one little kid — one day I hope I find out his name — he was saying some things that probably an 11- or 12-year-old shouldn’t be really saying.
“Philly fans are crazy,” Barkley said.
Barkley’s Giants come to Lincoln Financial Field on Monday, Dec. 9. Fortunately for Barkley, it’s a school night.
