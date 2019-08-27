



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been a long road for Meek Mill. After more than a 10-year fight, the rapper’s legal battle has come to an end after striking a deal with Philadelphia prosecutors. Mill entered a guilty plea to a single count of the possession of a firearm, which is a misdemeanor.

Let’s take a look back at the legal battle that spanned more than a decade:

In January 2007, Mill was arrested in Philadelphia and charged with assault and gun and drug possession.

A little more than a year later, in August 2008, he was convicted of simple assault, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a loaded weapon.

In January 2009, Mill was sentenced by Common Pleas Judge Genece Brinkley to serve 11 to 23 months behind bars and seven years of probation. He’s released after five months and paroled under house arrest.

Between 2010 and 2012, court records show Mill tested positive for marijuana use on multiple occasions. He was not jailed, but travel outside Philadelphia was restricted.

In March 2013, he was found to have violated probation for traveling outside of the city, but receives no jail time.

Then, in July 2014, Mill spends about five months behind bars.

In February 2016, Mill is sentenced to 90 days house arrest and community service for probation violations.

In November 2017, Judge Brinkley sentenced Mill to two to four years in prison for violating probation — citing a failed drug test, travel restriction violations and two arrests outside of the city.

Support for Mill came quickly with buses driving through the city with the words “Stand With Meek Mill” and billboards financed by Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin.

On April 24, 2018, Mill walked out of prison and boarded a helicopter, lifting him to freedom, after the state Supreme Court ordered his release on unsecured bond.

On July 24, 2019, the Pennsylvania Superior Court tossed out Mill’s drug and gun conviction, which was a huge legal victory. That ultimately led to Tuesday’s development, as Mill pleaded guilty to that single misdemeanor, ending the case against him.